J-K Dy CM meets Shinde over security of people hailing from UT

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary met Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday over the security of people hailing from the Union Territory in the western state.

A statement from Shinde's office said the Maharashtra government has assured that it is committed to the security of residents of Jammu and Kashmir living in the state.

"In the meeting, Choudhury emphasised security of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir in the state and requested Shinde to take necessary steps. Shinde assured all possible help and said Maharashtra government and its people have a strong bond with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it is committed to their security," the statement said.

The statement said Choudhary also interacted with students, businessmen and traders of the UT.

"On the directions of Chief Minister Jnb @OmarAbdullah Deputy Chief Minister Sh Surinder Choudhary and the Chief Minister's advisor Jnb @nasirsogami met Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Sh @mieknathshinde ji and assured all possible assistance.

The government also expressed condolences to Eknath Shinde Ji for this heinous massacre in J&K which has torn humanity apart and prayed for speedy recovery of injured people in attack," Choudhary said in a post on X.

Abdullah deputed his cabinet ministers to various cities across the country in the wake of reports claiming harassment of Kashmiri students and businessmen in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The purpose of these visits is to coordinate efforts with the respective state governments and ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents. PTI PR BNM