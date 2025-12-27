J-K: Dy CM pays obeisance at shrine along LoC in Rajouri; interacts with border residents

Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday visited the revered Pir Shahlakh shrine situated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said.

The shrine, in the Nowshera sub-division, holds immense strategic significance as it is located ahead of the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS) and directly facing Pakistan Army posts.

During the visit, the deputy chief minister paid obeisance at the shrine and offered prayers for peace, harmony and prosperity in the region, particularly for the safety and well-being of people living in the border areas, the official said.

Choudhary also interacted with local residents and listened to their grievances, which largely pertained to issues faced by the border population due to their proximity to the LoC.

He assured that the National Conference-led government stands firmly with the people of border areas and is committed to addressing their concerns, the official said.

Reiterating the government's focus on inclusive development and security of border residents, he said special attention is being given to improving infrastructure and essential services in remote and sensitive areas of the Union territory.