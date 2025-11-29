J-K Dy CM urges L-G to order probe into 'selective' anti-encroachment drive in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday met a social media journalist, whose house was recently demolished by the Jammu Development Authority, and urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order an inquiry into the "selective" anti-encroachment drive.

Choudhary claimed the action was taken without the consent of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah despite him being in charge of the department, and accountability will be firmly fixed on the officers responsible as the government is “not weak” and will not allow "selective" or "vindictive" measures targeting journalists or the poor.

He reiterated that the administration stands by constitutional values, freedom of speech, and for the protection of the vulnerable, and will ensure that those who acted outside the government’s directions are not spared.

The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) on Thursday demolished a house during an anti-encroachment drive in the Transport Nagar area, with the residents, including a social media journalist, claiming they had been living in the area for the past four decades and were not served any prior notice.

"We request the lieutenant governor to order an inquiry into the high-handed action against the poor family of a journalist. The inquiry is a must, as the action was not taken as per the instructions of the chief minister who is in charge of the department, even as its vice-chancellor is appointed by the L-G," Choudhary told reporters after meeting the journalist's family.

He said that information received so far indicated that the officials acted on their own without consulting the L-G or the chief minister, and those involved should be placed under suspension pending an inquiry.

Referring to the reported claim by senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina that the L-G had not ordered the demolition, Choudhary said he came on the direction of the chief minister to tell the people, especially the residents of Jammu city, that “our government will never adopt cheap or revengeful tactics".

“We believe in 'live and let live'. We believe in the Constitution. The chief minister has clarified that he had no information (about the demolition). The house targeted belonged to a journalist and if you suppress the fourth pillar of democracy for speaking truth, who is going to speak the truth,” he asked, adding, “If someone thinks they can run J-K with oppression and suppression, it will not last long.” Choudhary also said the chief minister has sought details of the case from the JDA and accountability will be fixed.

The National Conference government is not helpless or weak, otherwise “we would not be standing here today", he said, adding, "We know our strength as we are elected by the people.” "The JDA must reply as to who ordered the demolition. The officers who came here and acted without authority will not be spared,” Choudhary said.

Referring to the dual power system in J-K, he said, “When we said that we were not allowed to work smoothly, this is exactly what we meant. The moment someone speaks the truth, action is taken against them. Speaking the truth has been turned into an offence.” Choudhary also said that the National Conference is demanding restoration of statehood to end the dual power system so that any decision of this nature is left to the elected government, and the IAS and IPS officers cannot take "undue advantage".

The government supports drives to retrieve encroached land but the action should not be "selective" or "targeted" against the poor alone, he said.

“Action must start with the influential land grabbers. Why is no action taken against those placed higher up," Choudhary asked.

Praising Kuldeep Sharma, a local who offered land to the affected family to rebuild their home, Choudhary said, “This is a glaring example of brotherhood in Jammu, where, according to a legend, the lion and the goats once drank water together. PTI TAS ARI