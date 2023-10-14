J-K: Dy SP arrested on corruption charges granted interim bail

Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) A local court here on Saturday granted an interim bail to suspended police officer Adil Mushtaq Sheikh who was arrested last month on several charges including corruption, officials said.

Advertisment

Sheikh, a deputy superintendent of police, was granted interim bail by the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar, till October 21, the officials said.

They said the bail was granted on the surety of Rs 50,000.

Sheikh was arrested on September 21 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 193 (fabricating false evidence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 210 (fraudulently obtaining a decree for a sum not due), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) and 221 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of a public servant bound to apprehend) of the IPC, they said.

He was suspended and an inquiry ordered against him, they said. PTI SSB NB