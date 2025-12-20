J-K emerging as hub of sporting activities: Minister Satish Sharma

Jammu, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir is steadily emerging as hub of sporting activities, owing to sustained government support, improved infrastructure and increasing youth participation, Sports Minister Satish Sharma said on Saturday.

Addressing the grand closing ceremony of the International Kushti Dangal and 'Rustam-e-Jammu & Kashmir' Title Championship, held at M A Stadium here, he said the government is committed to strengthen sports infrastructure, expanding grassroots participation and integrating technology and innovation to promote sports excellence across urban and rural areas of the Union Territory.

Highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir’s rising stature on the national and international sports map, the minister underlined that the growing frequency of national and international tournaments in the region is a clear indicator of region’s evolving sports ecosystem.

While felicitating the winners and participants during the closing ceremony, Sharma congratulated the athletes for their outstanding performances and said that such international-level events reflect the positive transformation of Jammu and Kashmir into a vibrant sports destination.

“Revival and promotion of traditional sports like Kushti not only preserve cultural heritage but also provide meaningful avenues for youth engagement, fitness and discipline,” he said.

Secretary, Sports Council Nuzhat Gul said the overwhelming response from athletes and spectators reflects a thriving sports culture in the Union Territory.

She emphasised that promotion of indigenous sports will continue to receive focused attention.

The championship witnessed participation of wrestlers from different parts of India and abroad, who showcased exceptional skill and strength, transforming the event into a spectacular celebration of indigenous sports.

The highlight of the championship was the “Rustam-e-Jammu & Kashmir” Title bout, in which Ishaq Ahmad demonstrated remarkable strength and technique to clinch the coveted title.

Aamir Khan secured the runner-up position, followed by Diler Khan and Sadaq Gajansoo.

Among the prominent bouts, Dinesh Dankar defeated Tamarlan of Russia, Balu Bodake of Maharashtra outplayed Khetag from Russia, while Tedo from Georgia registered a victory over Bania Min of Jammu.

In other encounters, Hamid from Iran defeated Lucky Kohli of Punjab, Nadeem from Doda (J&K) emerged victorious against Irfan from Iran, and Arjun from Jammu defeated Mohammad from Iran, an official spokesman said. PTI TAS NB