Advertisment
#National

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in Shopian

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
10 Oct 2023
Indian Army Major Firing Rajouri

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.  There were no reports of any casualties so far.

"Encounter has started at Alshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The encounter began after security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

#Jammu and Kashmir #Shopian Encounter #Shopian Encounter Update
Advertisment
Subscribe