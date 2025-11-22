J-K: Every Kashmiri condemns terror, suspecting them not in national interest, says Tarigami

Srinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Suspecting every Kashmiri in the aftermath of the Delhi blast was not in national interest and would not help improve the security situation, senior CPI(M) leader and Kulgam MLA Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Tarigami said the blast near the Red Fort in the national capital was unfortunate and every Kashmiri condemns the killing of innocents.

"Killing innocent people is not acceptable. Every Kashmiri sent a message that they do not accept the killing of innocents by coming out on roads to protest against the Pahlagam terror attack," he said.

The CPI(M) leader said the perpetrators of the Delhi blast must be brought to justice through an in-depth investigation.

However, he lamented the use of the term "white collar" terrorists and cited the death Dr Sheikh Jalal-ud-Din, the former Director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar who was killed in a militant attack in 2013 along with two of his police guards.

He also remembered Dr Abdul Ahad Guru -- killed in 1993 -- Maulana Mohammad Syed Masoodi -- the National Conference leader who was shot dead in 1990, and Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq -- a religious and political figure and father of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq -- who was killed in 1990.

"What are they labelling as white collar? Dr Jalal-ud-Din was also white collar, Dr Guru was also white collar. Which bullets killed them? Whose bullet killed our scholar and first MP Maulana Masoodi? Which bullet killed Mirwaiz? "Today, you suspect every doctor and every Kashmiri? This is not in the national interest. It is not suitable for improving the security situation. This is my advice," he said.

On the proposal of the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited to introduce a 20 per cent surcharge on consumers during peak hours, Tarigami said it was "injustice" with the people.

"The department has sent a proposal only, no decision has been made yet. But, I appeal to the chief minister to rescind this proposal and also provide the relief that has been promised to BPL individuals," he said, referring to the ruling party's promise of providing 200 units of free electricity. PTI SSB ARB ARB