J-K: Ex-IGP Mohammad Ashraf Bedar dies at the age of 80

Srinagar, Feb 16 (PTI) Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Ashraf Bedar, who is the uncle of National Conference MLA from Pattan, Javaid Riyaz, died here on Monday.

Bedar breathed his last at the age of 80 in his Peerbagh residence here, family sources said.

He is survived by his wife and three daughters, they said.

Bedar served the police department in various capacities before retiring as Inspector General of Police in 2003.

The Kashmir Zone police in a post on X said, "All ranks of Jammu & Kashmir Police express profound sorrow on the passing of former IGP Shri Mohammad Ashraf Bedar. His dedicated service and invaluable contributions to the force will always be remembered." "Jammu & Kashmir Police extend their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray that the departed soul rests in eternal peace," it added. PTI MIJ SHS