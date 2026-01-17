J-K: Ex-police personnel booked for cheating, duping people in pretext of providing government jobs

Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir on Saturday booked a former policeman for allegedly cheating and duping people on the pretext of providing government jobs, officials said.

Following receipt of a written complaint, the Srinagar EOW registered a case, said an official statement.

According to the complainant, the accused fraudulently collected approximately Rs 23 lakhs by promising government employment.

The accused allegedly issued fake appointment orders and supplied forged documents, including forged identity cards, licenses, appointment letters, and fabricated police and CID verification reports, the police said.

Upon receiving the complaint, the EOW initiated a preliminary probe, during which the allegations were found to be prima facie true, police said.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had systematically cheated the complainants of their hard-earned money by issuing fake job orders under false assurances of government employment, the EOW said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway, the EOW added. PTI SSB SHS SHS