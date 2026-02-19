J-K: Extra coaches in Rajdhani, Jammu-Kolkata express to manage festival rush

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Northern Railway's Jammu division on Thursday announced the addition of extra coaches in Rajdhani and Jammu-Kolkata express trains to manage the anticipated surge in passenger traffic during the upcoming festive season.

An additional 3AC coach will be attached to Jammu–New Delhi Rajdhani Express on February 21 and 22 in view of heavy passenger rush on the route, a Railway spokesperson said.

Similarly, for the convenience of long-distance travellers, one general class coach has been added to the Jammu Tawi–Kolkata–Jammu Tawi Express from February 21 to March 1, the official said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said the decision to add additional coaches to both trains has been taken to enhance the passenger-carrying capacity and make the travel more comfortable.