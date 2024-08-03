J-K: Facilitators of terror, drug traffickers, illegal miners won't be spared, says Union minister

Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) Facilitators of terrorists, drug traffickers and illegal miners will not be spared regardless of their clout, Union minister Jitendra Singh said in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday.

Addressing 'Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat' programme, organised at Government Degree College in Hiranagar in Kathua -- part of Singh's Udhampur parliamentary constituency, the minister said a campaign has been launched jointly by the administration and police to deal with illegal miners, drug cartels and bovine smugglers in the region.

"All-out efforts are being made by the local administration and police to deal with these challenges. No one will be spared, irrespective of their clout or political affiliation when it comes to confronting smugglers, illegal miners and facilitators of terrorists," the minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office said. Singh said all sections of the society should come together to support the administration in its effort to curb the use of psychotropic drugs, rampant cattle smuggling and illegal mining.

''Those who are pushing children of others into drugs must realise that their own wards are not safe at all as they are prone to taking to the menace because they are living in the same society," he said during the programme.

The minister urged the college administration to organise special classes to educate the youth about the dangers of drug use.

"Their energy and talent cannot be sacrificed at the altar of these crimes," Singh said, emphasising the importance of protecting students' future as they will be the architects of 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also asked people to take a pledge against such illegal activities and strengthen government measures aimed at ushering in greater transparency and more honest governance.

The minister called for breaking the nexus between terrorists and drug dealers.

On measures taken to deal with rising incidents of terror in the area, Singh said the Village Defence Guards have been strengthened and provided with sophisticated weapons.

"Defence forces and other law enforcing agencies have recalibrated their strategy to take on the challenges posed by terrorists in a more effective manner," he said. Singh highlighted that Kathua district has seen rapid development in the last 10 years of the Narendra Modi government.

Later, the Union minister, along with Deputy Commissioner, Kathua Rakesh Minhas, held a 'public durbar' to hear people's grievances and demands. A large number of grievances were redressed on the spot, an official statement said.

According to the statement, Singh directed the district administration to fulfill citizens' demands in a time-bound manner within the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari'.