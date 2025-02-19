J-K: Fire breaks out in remote village in Ramban, 7 houses gutted

Banihal/Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) Seven houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in a house at Syedpora hamlet of Chamalwas in Banihal area during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and spread to adjoining houses, they said.

Fire and emergency services department rushed several tenders and doused the flames after hours of intense fire fighting operation, they said, adding that police and local volunteers also extended their help in controlling the blaze and salvaging the belongings of the affected families.

The officials said the cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, they said. PTI COR TAS TAS NB NB