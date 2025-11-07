J-K: Firecrackers banned due to security concerns in Poonch

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch have imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers during the ongoing marriage season across the border district, citing security concerns.

The order was issued by Poonch District Magistrate Ashok Kumar Sharma on Thursday following a report by the police, warning that bursting firecrackers during weddings, especially at night, could cause confusion among security forces and hinder their response to any potential terror-related incident.

Acting on the recommendation by the senior superintendent of police, Poonch, the district magistrate invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to enforce the ban with immediate effect till further orders.

The administration has cautioned that any violation of the directive will invite action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The order has been issued ex parte in view of the urgency of the situation, the district magistrate said.