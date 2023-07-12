Five Amarnath yatra pilgrims die in 24 hours, toll rises to 19

Srinagar: Five Amarnath pilgrims died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in this year's yatra in the south Kashmir Himalayas to 19, officials said on Wednesday.

The pilgrims died of cardiac arrest, they added.

Three deaths took place on the Pahalgam axis of the yatra and two on the Baltal route, the officials said.

Two pilgrims each belonged to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while the other yatri is yet to be identified, they said.

These five deaths have taken the death toll so far in this year's yatra to 19, including an ITBP officer posted on yatra duty, and a sevadar, according to officials.

Cardiac arrest triggered by lower oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there for duty.

Till Tuesday, 1,37,353 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine to have a glimpse of the naturally-formed ice-lingam.