J-K: Five more govt employees sacked for suspected terror links

Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday terminated the services of five government employees over suspected terror links.
The move is aimed at targeting the "roots of the terror ecosystem and its infrastructure within government machinery", an official said.
"The dismissed employees include Mohammad Ishfaq, a teacher; Tariq Ahmad Shah, a laboratory technician; Bashir Ahmad Mir, an assistant lineman; Farooq Ahmad Bhat, a field worker in the Forest Department; and Mohammad Yousuf, a driver in the Health Department," the official said.
The LG administration has so far sacked 85 government employees who were found to be working for terrorist groups. PTI MIJ RT RT