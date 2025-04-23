Flood, landslide-hit Ramban erupts in protest against Pahalgam attack

Ramban: Despite reeling from the aftermath of devastating flash floods and multiple landslides, residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Wednesday observed a complete shutdown and staged peaceful protests to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead and several others injured.

The joint protest by the Muslim and Hindu communities, probably for the first time in the history of this town along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, was led by Islamic scholars who demanded decisive action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism to wipe out the menace haunting the region for the past more than 35 years.

“We are already battling nature's fury, and now this senseless attack has deepened our wound. We condemn this act, which is against the teachings of Islam,” Gul Mohammad Farooqi, Imam of Jamia Masjid of Bowli Bazar, told PTI.

The attack has sparked outrage across Jammu and Kashmir, but in Ramban, which is still grappling with destruction, the pain felt even more personal.

“It is not just a protest but our collective mourning. We stand for peace even when everything around feels broken,” Farooqi said amid chanting of anti-Pakistan and anti-terrorism slogans by the grieving people.

Due to the landslides and flash floods, three people, including two minor siblings, were killed, while a committee formed to assess the damage has submitted its preliminary report, putting the loss of livestock at 10,000 besides damage to nearly 350 residential houses, 150 commercial structures and dozens of roads, officials said.

The landslide-hit Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened for one-way traffic on Wednesday after remaining closed for the last three days.

Calling for exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the attack, the Imam said the time has come to take appropriate revenge by destroying the neighbouring country which is supporting terror in Jammu and Kashmir so that “this crime and oppression against humanity is put to an end and allow people to live in peace”.

He said the people are ready to join the fight and finish off the enemy.

Ali Hassan, another Imam leading prayers at Jamia Masjid at Maitra, said, "We want full use of the country's might against the enemy which has been bleeding us time and again since 1947. How long are we going to suffer? This attack is barbaric and condemnable, as people were killed in front of their children and wives. They have not only killed innocents, but also hit our economy." This is not 'Jihad' (holy war) but sheer terrorism. Innocent people who have come to enjoy the natural beauty were targeted, he added.

Mufti Nazir of Cafeteria Morh mosque said the attack was carried out to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and harm the communal harmony, and is a blot on the famed Kashmir hospitality in an attempt to derail the tourism sector.

“This is the murder of humanity. We appeal to the central government to eliminate terrorism which is emanating from the neighbouring country... it should be given a befitting reply," he said.

Prominent social worker Arun Singh said the joint protest is a strong message to the enemies of the nation, especially terrorists who want to create a divide among Hindus and Muslims.

“Terrorism has no religion and needs to be finished with an iron fist,” he said.

Former BJP legislator Neelam Kumar Langeh said the innocent killings have caused deep pain across the country, and supported surgical strikes across the line of control to avenge the innocent killings.

“We request visiting Home Minister Amit Shah to go hard on Pakistan,” he said, as a group of his supporters chanted slogans like "shoot the traitors of the country."

A complete shutdown was observed all across the district, including Banihal town – the gateway to Kashmir valley.

Beopar Mandal president Shadab Wani, Imam of central Jamia Masjid Moulvi Nazir Ahmad and Civil society member Abdul Gani Tantray led the peaceful protests in Banihal town.