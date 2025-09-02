J-K floods: Kashmir IGP calls for audit of buildings for emergency preparedness

Srinagar, Sep 2 (PTI) Kashmir Police chief V K Birdi on Tuesday called for conducting safety audit of buildings to ensure preparedness and evacuation in case of flash floods and cloudbursts in view of the inclement weather forecast.

Kashmir IGP Birdi was speaking at a security review meeting at the Police Control Room Kashmir, called to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.

Taking note of the current weather forecast, Birdi directed officers to take proactive measures to mitigate any possible disruptions.

The police chief of the Valley stressed the need for police to conduct a safety audit of buildings and ensure preparedness and evacuation in case of flash floods, cloudbursts, waterlogging, or inundation.

He instructed that disaster management teams remain on high alert, with adequate manpower and equipment in readiness to respond to emergencies.

While reviewing the security preparedness ahead of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations in the Valley, Birdi asked police to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the upcoming festival.

The meeting was attended by all range deputy inspectors general (DIGs) and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) of Kashmir Zone.

The discussions focused on facilitating smooth and secure congregations and processions across the Kashmir Valley to mark the auspicious occasion.

During the meeting, the IGP, Kashmir held detailed deliberations with senior officers regarding security preparedness across the Valley.

Birdi emphasised the need to maintain a heightened vigil and ensure foolproof arrangements, particularly at major shrines, mosques, and other religious places where large congregations are expected.

Special focus was laid on the Dargah Hazratbal shrine and other prominent religious places where night-long prayers and large gatherings are anticipated, the spokesman said.

The IGP directed officers to enhance surveillance at sensitive locations, maintain effective area domination through intensified patrolling, and ensure efficient crowd management to prevent any untoward incidents.

Birdi also underlined the importance of proper traffic regulation to facilitate smooth movement of devotees.