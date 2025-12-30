J-K: Forces launch search ops in Kishtwar, Poonch over reports of possible terrorist movement

Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) Security forces on Tuesday launched cordon and search operations along border areas and the mountainous hinterland of Poonch and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir as part of heightened anti-terror measures, officials said.

Acting on inputs about the presence of two terrorist groups operating in the Doda-Kishtwar forest areas, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Keshwan-Chatroo valley after apprehending terrorist movement, they said.

Troops used drones and other aerial surveillance equipment to monitor the area in a bid to track down the terrorists, they added.

According to reports, two groups of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, with two to three operatives each, are believed to be present in the area, which has witnessed encounters in the past.

The Romeo Force of the Army also conducted search operations at Khanetar Top along the Indo-Pak border in Poonch and adjoining areas following suspected terrorist movement, officials said, adding that the troops were equipped with aerial surveillance support and sniffer dogs.

Additionally, security forces have intensified vehicle checking along the Pathankot-Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur districts as part of heightened alert ahead of the New Year.

The border security grid too has been further strengthened. The police have activated Village Defence Guards and border police along the Indo-Pak border in view of possible infiltration from across the border, officials said. PTI AB ARB ARB