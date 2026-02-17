J-K: Former IAS officer Shantmanu appointed State Election Commissioner

Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday appointed former IAS officer Shantmanu as the new State Election Commissioner (SEC) of the Union Territory.

Shantmanu replaces B R Sharma, who completed his tenure after serving in the post since July 20, 2023.

According to an official notification issued by Commissioner-Secretary M Raju, the appointment was made under by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha under sub-section (3) of section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.

Shantmanu, a 1991-batch officer of the AGMUT cadre, recently retired as Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner in Jammu and Kashmir.

His terms as SEC will last for five years or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier. The appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge, it said.

The notification stated that the terms and conditions of his appointment will be notified by the government in due course.

The appointment is expected to clear the way for panchayats and local body elections in the Union Territory. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had on Monday said that the government was making necessary arrangements to hold these polls at the earliest, but the vacancy of the SEC was a hurdle.

Under the J&K Panchayati Raj Act, and relevant Municipal Acts, the State Election Commission holds the authority for the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of local elections. PTI AB AKY