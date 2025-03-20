J-K: Former MLA and BJP leader Faqir Mohammad Khan shoots himself dead

Srinagar: BJP leader and former Independent MLA from Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez, Faqir Mohammad Khan on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself, party officials said.

Khan, 62, shot himself inside the Tulsibagh government quarters here, they said.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur, while confirming the incident, said the former MLA has died due to suicide.

It was not immediately known as to why Khan took the extreme step.

Khan, who was elected to Jammu and Kashmir assembly in 1996 as an Independent candidate, had joined BJP in 2020 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls on the party ticket last year.

Further details are awaited.