J-K: Foundation stone laid for 449 homes for disaster-hit families in Samba, Kathua

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 449 new homes for families affected due to recent natural calamities in the twin border districts of Samba and Kathua and said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, history has been scripted with all-round and inclusive development in J&K.

Recalling the hardships faced during Operation Sindoor and the devastating floods in August and September this year, the LG said that collective action can surmount challenges that appear unconquerable, and this spirit was witnessed during the crisis in August.

"Better infrastructure, education, health, employment, equal opportunities and social justice have always been my priorities. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have scripted a new history with all-round and inclusive development," the lieutenant governor said.

A total of 344 houses that were completely devastated in Kathua will be constructed at a cost of Rs 34 crore. In Samba, 105 houses damaged during the recent flash floods will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore.

The construction cost for these three-bedroom houses will be financed by an NGO, High-Range Rural Development Society (HRDS India).

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor said the project for the construction of new homes for affected families, being completed with the help of the NGO, manifests the government's commitment to the people and inclusive development of J&K.

He also directed the district administration to include all genuine beneficiaries, if any have been left out.

The first phase of the initiative involves the construction of 1,500 three-bedroom pre-fabricated "Smart Houses," said to offer better resilience against future climate challenges.

"The construction of these houses is slated for completion within six months from the commencement of foundation work," he added.

The lieutenant governor also expressed gratitude to the district administration, police, Army, CAPFs, disaster response forces, emergency responders, civil society members and everyone involved in the relief and rescue operations.

An assistance amounting to Rs 8.22 crore and Rs 1.38 crore was disbursed to the affected families in Kathua and Samba, respectively, he said.

During his visit to Kathua, Sinha also inaugurated and dedicated an indoor sports stadium to the youth.