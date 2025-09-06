J-K: Four temporary rural development officials axed over corruption in Reasi

Jammu, Sep 5 (PTI) Reasi Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Malik on Friday ordered termination of four temporary officials of the rural development department after an inquiry found them involved in irregularities, manipulation of records and embezzlement of government funds.

The action followed an inquiry conducted by Additional District Development Commissioner Sukhdev Singh into violations under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), an official spokesperson said.

In Jij Bagli block, Mohammad Latief, a gram rozgar sevak, and Rahil Magotra, technical assistant, were found guilty of manipulating records, issuing fake and duplicate job cards, and irregular sanctioning of IHHL (individual household latrine) units.

Both were also held responsible for misappropriation of funds under MGNREGA, as highlighted in the social audit report.

In Chassana block, gram rozgar sevak Abdul Qayoom and technical assistant Arun Gandotra were held responsible for irregularities under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The inquiry found that while records showed an expenditure of Rs 3 lakh on a Community Sanitary Complex in Chassana-A panchayat, the structure was not found on the ground during the social audit.

The deputy commissioner has also recommended strict action against permanent officials posted during the period, including the block development officiers of Chassana and Jij Bagli, assistant executive engineer, junior engineers and panchayat secretaries.

She has further called for initiation of recovery proceedings against those involved under Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, to enforce accountability and prevent recurrence of such malpractices.