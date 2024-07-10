J-K: Girl dies of electrocution at Madrasa in Poonch, 11 injured

Jammu, Jul 9 (PTI) A girl died of electrocution, and 11 others suffered minor injuries at a Madrasa in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday night, officials said.

The girls, studying in Madrasa, were playing in the compound when they suffered an electric shock from an iron grill in the complex, they said.

Twelve girls were immediately shifted to Raja Sukhdev Singh district hospital in Poonch, where one of them was declared dead on arrival, Medical Superintendent Dr Nipun Khajuria said.

She said that the rest of the victims suffered minor injuries and would be discharged after treatment. PTI AB HIG HIG