J-K governor attends Srinagar Heritage Festival; pledges to revive cultural heritage of state

Srinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday attended the Srinagar Heritage Festival 'Soan Meeraas' at Kashmir Haat here and reiterated his resolve to revive the cultural and artistic heritage of the state.

He said that the preservation and promotion of heritage are crucial for the sustainable development of cities and for improving the urban quality of life.

In his address, he extended felicitations to all the participating artisans and artists and appreciated the collaborative initiative by the district administration of Srinagar and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Regional Centre J-K.

He said the Srinagar Heritage Festival commemorates the achievements and contributions of our great artisans, folk artists, writers, and honours our unique and diverse cultural heritage, which will inspire future growth.

Sinha reiterated his resolve to revive the cultural and artistic heritage of J-K and drive positive changes in the lives of the citizens, especially those associated with the world of art, crafts, and culture.

"The welfare of the artisan community and folk artists is one of my prime objectives. I also wish to see that every child is connected to the roots and every youth carrying the rich legacy of the artisan community is empowered to contribute to J-K's economic growth," he said.

The LG said that in the last four and a half years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, well-planned policies and their time-bound implementation have ensured that our craftspeople, artisans, and artists are provided with better resources and opportunities to prosper and flourish.

Sinha also spoke on the emergence of Srinagar city as the cultural nerve centre of Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the dedicated measures taken by the government to transform the cities of the Union Territory into a confluence of ancient traditions and modern facilities.

He further emphasised the important role of youth, the artists' community, and enlightened citizens in preserving cultural heritage and spreading awareness on environmental protection.

"Preservation and promotion of heritage are crucial for the sustainable development of cities and for improving urban quality of life." "I believe culture is a way of life, and we must involve younger generations, the inheritors of our rich legacy, to protect our cultural and natural heritage," he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor released a book titled "Iconic Women of J-K." He also felicitated the students and artists participating in the Srinagar Heritage Festival.

Earlier, the LG visited the Traditional Village, Art Gallery, and witnessed exhibitions and live demonstrations of sports and various traditional cultural activities.

During the Srinagar Heritage Festival, a number of events were organised at the Jhelum Riverfront, Dal Lake and Kashmir Haat, providing a memorable experience for participants and visitors, while also building a strong sense of identity and fostering community cohesion. PTI SSB ARD