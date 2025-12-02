J-K govt approves relaxation of upper age limit for government job recruitment: MLA

Srinagar, Dec 2 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved relaxation in the upper age limit for recruitment to government jobs in the Union Territory, a ruling National Conference MLA said on Tuesday.

"The (J-K CM's) Secretariat has confirmed to me that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved and forwarded the age relaxation," MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq said on X.

He said the proposal has now been sent to Raj Bhawan for the consent of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. PTI MIJ RUK RUK