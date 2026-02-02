J-K govt blends development with dignity, growth with social justice: LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said transition to popular governance in the Union territory has reinforced public faith in democratic institutions and restored participatory governance.

The 27-day-long session of the Assembly, spread over a three-month period with double sittings, began with an address by Sinha.

He said the government remains focused on tackling unemployment, bridging infrastructure gaps and expanding social welfare measures with renewed energy and determination.

"The government during its first year in office has sought to combine development with dignity, growth with social justice, and progress with peace. Guided by the vision of inclusive governance, it remains committed to addressing the challenges of unemployment, infrastructure gaps, and social welfare with renewed energy and determination", he said.

Sinha said the government has adopted a humane and compassionate approach in dealing with issues concerning common citizens, including employees, daily wagers, contractual workers and marginalised sections, adding decisions affecting them have been examined with empathy and corrective steps initiated wherever required.

He said good governance continues to remain the cornerstone of the government’s development strategy, with sustained reforms in transparency, accountability and citizen-centric service delivery strengthening public trust and institutional efficiency. "Over 1,500 public services have been made available online and 391 services integrated with the auto-appeal system to ensure timely delivery", he added.

Describing the formation of an elected government after a gap of several years as a significant milestone, Sinha said the transition to popular governance has reinforced public faith in democratic institutions and restored participatory governance.

"The government remains committed to timely conduct of local body elections and deeper integration of digital governance to enhance transparency and accountability".

The Lieutenant Governor said employment generation and youth empowerment remain central to the government’s development vision.

"As many as 7,650 government posts were filled in 2025 through transparent and merit-based recruitment, while the recruitment process for 23,800 additional posts is underway. Besides, 910 compassionate appointments were made, including 464 to the next of kin of terror-affected families", he said.

Highlighting Mission YUVA, Sinha said the initiative aims to establish 1.35 lakh entrepreneurial units and generate employment opportunities for 4.5 lakh youth.

He said more than 1.51 lakh youth have registered under the programme, with over 61,900 applying under credit-linked schemes and more than 12,000 cases sanctioned involving loans exceeding Rs 800 crore.

The LG said social welfare remains a key priority, adding that under the National Food Security Act, ration support is being provided to 25 lakh families, while 16.62 lakh households are receiving free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

He said financial assistance is being extended to over 10 lakh beneficiaries under social security schemes, with enhanced monthly pensions ranging from Rs 1,250 to Rs 2,000 depending on age categories.

The government has also rationalised eligibility conditions under the Marriage Assistance Scheme to expand its coverage, he added.

On urban development, the LG said 277 projects have been completed under the Smart City Mission, while 90 projects under AMRUT-II have been approved at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore, aimed at improving sanitation, water supply and rejuvenation of water bodies.

Sinha said housing and rehabilitation remain priority areas, with 3.21 lakh houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) and land being provided to landless beneficiaries. He said the government is also providing five marlas of land to families who lost residential land due to natural calamities.

Highlighting industrial growth, the LG said 2,227 industrial units with investments worth Rs 15,940 crore have commenced production since 2020, generating employment for over 73,800 persons. Another 1,028 units with proposed investment of Rs 27,613 crore are under implementation, he added.

He said 1,316 start ups, including 471 women-led enterprises, have been registered under the Start up India initiative, while 6,050 self-employment enterprises have been established under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme.

Sinha said the handloom and handicrafts sector continues to provide livelihood to nearly 4.45 lakh people, with 18 handicraft products receiving Geographical Indication tagging and 17 more under registration.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has secured the fifth rank nationally under the Business Reform Action Plan.

He also highlighted progress in agriculture and allied sectors, stating that milk production has reached 28.75 lakh metric tonnes, while mutton and wool production have registered significant growth. He said crop diversification, seed ecosystem strengthening and expansion of oilseed cultivation and honey production have boosted farmers’ incomes.

Calling for collective efforts, the LG urged members of the House to work in a spirit of cooperation and shared responsibility to build a peaceful, progressive and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir ensuring dignity, opportunity and hope for every citizen. PTI AB AB DV DV