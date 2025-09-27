J-K govt committed to empowering youth by creating jobs: Dy CM Choudhary

Jammu, Sept 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday said the Omar Abdullah-led government is committed to empowering the youth by providing a robust ecosystem for jobs and entrepreneurship.

Choudhary was speaking at a job fair organised under Mission YUVA by the employment department, collectively offering 1,500 plus vacancies across various sectors such as IT, manufacturing, finance, retail, and healthcare.

The fair served as a dynamic platform for employment generation, bridging the gap between skilled youth and potential employers, an official spokesman said.

In his address, Choudhary encouraged the youth to fully utilise the opportunities offered under Mission YUVA.

“This is not merely a scheme; it is a transformative movement aimed at building a self-reliant and empowered generation,” he said.

Choudhary reiterated that the government under Abdullah is committed to opening new avenues for the unemployed educated youths of the Union Territory by enhancing job opportunities for them.

“This mega job fair stands as a milestone in the government’s continued efforts to equip the youth with tools, resources, and opportunities necessary to succeed in a rapidly evolving socio-economic landscape,” he said.

Mission YUVA is a flagship and first-of-its-kind initiative of the J-K government, envisioned to holistically empower the youths by providing a robust ecosystem for employment, entrepreneurship, and skill development, he said.

"It offers strong institutional support and financial assistance under credit-linked schemes to support the new and existing enterprises, capacity building for entrepreneurial and employability skills, career counselling, guidance and market linkage," Choudhary added.