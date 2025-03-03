J-K govt committed to holding panchayat, urban local body polls: Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is committed to strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies by ensuring timely elections at all levels, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Dedicated Backward Classes Commission, established in June 2023 to conduct empirical studies on Other Backward Classes (OBC) representation, submitted its final recommendations to the government last week, brightening the outlook for polls to local bodies.

Municipal bodies, panchayats and block development councils in the Union Territory have been without elected representatives for more than a year.

The term of municipalities ended in October-November 2023 while panchayats and block development councils completed their five-year terms in January 2024.

"My government is committed to strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies by ensuring timely elections at all levels. This will enhance grassroots democracy, promote citizen participation in decision-making and empower local governance for more effective development," Sinha said during his address in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, which is meeting for a nearly six-week-long budget session.

This is the first budget session of the Omar Abdullah-led government.

Sinha said, "My government has ensured an adequate resource envelope for Panchayati Raj Institutions, enabling them to undertake sustainable and inclusive development in their respective areas. This commitment empowers local governance, strengthens grassroots democracy, and accelerates holistic regional growth." He said the government had taken proactive measures to accelerate the recruitment process, ensuring a transparent, merit-based and efficient selection system.

"These efforts aim to streamline appointments across various sectors, providing greater employment opportunities and strengthening the workforce," he added.

The government is further strengthening the grievance redress mechanism through 'JK Samadhan' and 'Raabta', ensuring greater accountability, transparency and fairness in service delivery, the lieutenant governor said. "These initiatives enhance citizen engagement by providing efficient and responsive platforms for addressing public concerns effectively." Sinha asserted that the government was committed to the dignified rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants into the valley by ensuring a safe and secure environment.

"Efforts will be intensified to accelerate the construction of transit accommodation projects for migrant employees, providing them with suitable housing at designated locations. These initiatives reflect our dedication to restoring confidence, fostering inclusivity and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for all communities," he said.

The government is dedicated to strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the Union Territory, ensuring quality, accessible and affordable medical services for all.

"Prestigious institutions such as AIIMS - Jammu and AIIMS - Kashmir, along with newly-established paediatric and cancer hospitals, are transforming tertiary healthcare delivery. The expansion of critical care facilities, dialysis centres and telemedicine services is significantly improving access to affordable and specialised care, ensuring that every citizen benefits from enhanced healthcare facilities," he said.

Under the universal health coverage scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana SEHAT, 15.35 lakh free treatments have been provided, offering critical medical support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Sinha said.

This initiative has resulted in savings of approximately Rs 2,765 crore in out-of-pocket expenses for patients, ensuring financial protection and improved access to quality health care for all.

To ensure swift and accessible medical assistance, 489 ambulances have been integrated into the 102-108 ambulance network, providing immediate transportation and emergency care, according to the lieutenant governor.

"This initiative has already benefited 4.50 lakh patients, reinforcing my government's commitment to strengthening emergency healthcare services across Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The lieutenant governor said AIIMS - Kashmir was nearing completion and expected to become operational soon, significantly enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

To further strengthen medical education, the government is taking steps to increase MBBS and postgraduate seats in the 2025-26 session, expanding opportunities for aspiring doctors, he said.

The government is intensifying its effort in the fight against substance abuse by expanding functional drug de-addiction centres, reaffirming its commitment to addressing this critical issue, Sinha said.

"This initiative adopts a comprehensive approach focused on rehabilitation, awareness and prevention, with the ultimate goal of creating a drugs-free and healthier society," he added.