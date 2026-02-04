J-K govt committed to providing best facilities for cancer patients: CM

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said efforts are underway to ensure fewer cancer patients travel elsewhere for advanced treatment, and his government is committed to building strong treatment facilities for people stricken with the disease.

Addressing a World Cancer Day event at the Government Medical College (GMC) here, he expressed hope for a future when the world would truly be able to celebrate the occasion as the day cancer was eradicated.

"Till then, we have to manage this disease as best as possible," the chief minister said.

Reaffirming the government's proactive role in ensuring the best possible facilities for cancer patients as well as healthcare professionals, Abdullah said, "Our responsibility is to ensure that the least number of patients possible need to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir to avail the best possible healthcare facilities." Sharing personal experiences, he spoke with deep empathy about the emotional and psychological toll cancer takes on patients and their families.

He recalled moments of waiting anxiously for scan results, witnessing loved ones undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, and the pain of losing family members to the disease.

"This disease terrifies people, it terrifies the patient, it terrifies their family, not only because of the prognosis and treatment, but also because of the financial implications," the chief minister remarked.

Highlighting the critical role of the government in combating cancer, he outlined three major responsibilities.

Abdullah stressed the importance of supporting research and development, ensuring quality medical education and facilitating doctors and oncologists in advancing cancer care.

He also underlined the need for robust screening infrastructure, noting that cancer often becomes fatal due to late detection. "Early screening is essential so that this terrible disease can be detected at the earliest stage," he said.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for a strong financial safety net for economically weaker cancer patients, as the burden of treatment is far heavier on the poor.

Assuring people that the government would act on all suggestions emerging from such events and workshops, he said, "Please rest assured that my government will not ignore a single one of them. We are committed to ensuring the best possible facilities in our hospitals and the best possible safety net for our patients."