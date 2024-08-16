J-K govt confers ownership over evacuees' land to displaced persons of PoJK from 1947, 1965, 1971

Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday conferred proprietary rights over evacuees' land to the displaced persons of PoJK of 1947, 1965, 1971 and West Pakistan displaced persons.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council which met here under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

In a landmark decision, the Council approved the proposal for transfer of Evacuees' land conferring proprietary rights to the displaced persons (DPs) of 1947, 1965, 1971 and West Pakistan Displaced Persons, an official spokesperson said.

He said this decision will confer absolute proprietary rights over Evacuees' land to DPs as already conferred over state land.

As per the decision, the custodian concerned will transfer the land in favour of the DPs in a time-bound manner. Custodian General shall ensure proper safeguards to prevent any misuse particularly unauthorized encroachments on the Evacuees' land, the spokesperson said.

The government has issued directions for time-bound processing of applications giving proprietary rights to DPs over evacuee land in 30 days and the entire process is expected to be completed within six months, providing major relief to the displaced persons, he said.

The decision fulfils demands of all connected families, which have been requesting for ownership rights since past so many decades. The government has always remained committed to provide benefits to the DPs, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Council also approved transfer of land measuring 2292 kanals and 2 marlas for different departments.

These include 1212 Kanal 12 Marla situated at Tehsil Dinga Amb, District Kathua, 1070 Kanal situated in Tehsil Samba and Vijaypur, in district Samba in favour of Industries & Commerce Department for establishment of Industrial Estates in these districts.

Establishing Industrial estate shall play an important role in the development of the area, create various employment opportunities which shall be in the interest of the public and the government, the spokesman said.

The Administrative Council also approved transfer of land measuring two Kanal 14 Marla situated at Shuhama in District Ganderbal for construction of Police post and six Kanal 16 Marla and three Sirsai situated at Lar in District Ganderbal for construction of Police Station.

This shall ensure proper and secure accommodation for police personnel posted in these areas, to deal with the law & order and other public related issues as well, the spokesman added. PTI SSB NB NB