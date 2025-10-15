J-K govt declares five-day holiday for schools in Jammu division due to festivities

Jammu, Oct 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced a five-day holiday from October 19 for all schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division on account of the upcoming festivities.

The University of Jammu has also announced a three-day break and postponed all examinations scheduled for October 20, 22, and 23.

Personal Officer at the Directorate of School Education Jammu, Manisha, in an order, said, "It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division shall observe Pooja holidays from October 19 to November 2." Jammu University's Joint Registrar (Examinations), Dr Raj Kumar, issued an order that said, "It is notified for the information of all concerned that the examinations scheduled to be held on October 20, 22, and 23 are postponed on account of the festivals falling on these dates." He added that the fresh dates for the postponed examinations will be notified separately in due course.