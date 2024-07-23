J-K govt dismisses 4 employees for 'deep involvement' in anti-national activities

Srinagar, Jul 23 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday dismissed from service four employees, including two cops, for their "deep involvement" in anti-national activities.

The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State evidencing their involvement in terror related activities, an official spokesman here said.

"The Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed four employees belonging to various departments -- two from the Police Department (constables), one from School Education Department (Junior Assistant) and one from Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (Village Level Worker) in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their deep involvement in anti-national activities," the spokesman said.

He said constable Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, a resident of Tral in Pulwama district, was involved in supplying, transporting and facilitating delivery of arms and ammunition for promotion and executing terror acts.

Selection grade constable Mushtaq Ahmad Pir from Vilgam Handwara, being a resident of border area in Kupwara, had established contacts with narcotic drug smugglers across the border in Pakistan and was running a drug cartel in the North Kashmir belt, the spokesman said.

Pir had a direct association with the kingpins of narco-terror syndicate operating across the border and has a direct relationship with terrorist and secessionist ecosystem, he said.

Bazil Ahmad Mir, Junior Assistant in School Education Department, is also involved in nurturing drug syndicate in and around Lolab area and has become a full-fledged trafficker of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, having direct relationship with the terrorist and secessionist ecosystem, the spokesman added.

Mohammad Zaid Shah, Village Level Worker in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, is a hardcore drug peddler, the spokesman said.

Shah had received huge consignment of heroin from drug smugglers across LoC in PoJK, playing a pivotal role in the generation of funds derived from narco trade that inevitably gets channelised to sustain terrorists-secessionist ecosystem in J&K.

He was at the forefront of running a drug cartel in the north Kashmir belt and was in constant touch with the individuals of J&K origin who had crossed over to Pakistan in 1990 for terrorist training and are currently settled there, he added. PTI MIJ KSS KSS