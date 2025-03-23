J-K govt distributes over 64,700 kanals of forest land to ST community

Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said it has distributed over 65,490 kanals of forest land to scheduled tribes - Gujjars, Bakerwals, and other forest dwellers in the Union Territory.

However, the government has rejected 39,906 out of 46,090 claims for grant of forest land to ST communities under the Forest Rights Act in Jammu and Kashmir due to insufficient proof and evidence for their claims.

Replying to a cut motion by Independent MLA Sheikh Khursheed in the Assembly on Saturday, Minister for Forests and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmed Rana said that 64,706.72 kanals of forest land have been distributed among STs under FRA. The ST population comprises Gujjars, Bakerwals, Gaddis, and Sippis in Jammu and Kashmir. Out of the total of 65,497.21 kanals of forest land distributed among STs and other populations, 784.19 kanals have been allocated to other traditional forest dwellers (OTFD), Rana added.

As per the break up of the numbers, out of the total 6,020 land titles issued to STs, the majority, 5,195 titles, were issued in ten districts of the Jammu region, with 825 titles issued to Gujjars and Bakerwals in ten districts of the Kashmir valley.

Notably, no forest land was allocated to the ST community in Srinagar district, and only one title was issued to an ST family in the Baramulla district, as per data.

Similarly, only five land titles each were issued in Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, followed by seven titles in the Kulgam district, according to the data.

The highest number of 2,852 land titles were issued in Rajouri district, followed by 1,902 titles in the Poonch district, it said.