J-K govt finalising drug de-addiction rules: Health minister Itoo

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is finalising drug de-addiction rules, which are expected to be completed soon, Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo said on Thursday.

The minister said this while replying to a question on drug de-addiction centres raised by BJP legislator Sham Lal Sharma on behalf of his party MLA Devyani Rana.

"The drug de-addiction rules are currently being finalised and are expected to be completed soon. Once implemented, these rules are anticipated to significantly enhance efforts to combat the drug menace across Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

While speaking during the question hour of the ongoing budget session on various supplementaries raised by legislators, the minister said that a bill against the drug menace will also be brought in the current session to tackle this rising social concern in J&K.

She said, "Medical and chemist shops have been strictly asked to install CCTVs to keep a check on the sale of unauthorised drugs or medicines." The health minister added that it is the collective duty of all stakeholders, including legislators, to come together and fight this evil, adding that the home department has the primary role to play, apart from the social welfare and education departments.

She informed the House that drug de-addiction services are being strengthened across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under the Health and Medical Education Department and the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. "As of now, no new drug de-addiction centre is under consideration in the department," she added.

The health minister said that as of 2025, 11 addiction treatment facilities (ATFs) are functional in the Kashmir division.

She also informed that nine ATFs are available in the Jammu region.

The health minister said that several private NGOs are offering treatment and rehabilitation services.

She also said that de-addiction OPD services are available in all 20 J&K districts, providing access to counselling and treatment. Besides, OPD services are catering to both male and female patients in nine government medical colleges, with psychiatrists offering specialist support and clinical oversight.