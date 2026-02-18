J-K govt formulating comprehensive cancer control strategy jointly with national institutions

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is formulating a comprehensive cancer control strategy for the Union Territory in collaboration with NITI Aayog, ICMR and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Punjab, officials said.

The initiative aims to establish a structured and coordinated framework for cancer prevention, early diagnosis, treatment, palliative care and research across J-K, they said.

Officials said the strategy will focus on optimal utilisation of existing healthcare infrastructure, strengthening tertiary care services and capacity building of human resources in collaboration with reputed national institutions.

A key component of the plan is the rollout of a population-based cancer registry to enable evidence-based planning, improved surveillance and better management of cancer cases in the UT.

A high-level meeting chaired by Health and Medical Education Secretary Abid Rasheed Shah was held to deliberate on the strategic framework for cancer prevention, screening and care, they said.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ashish Gulia from Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Punjab, along with senior doctors and experts involved in cancer management in J-K.

During the meeting, Gulia stressed the need for a well-defined roadmap to address the growing cancer burden, including strengthening tertiary care facilities, bridging human resource gaps, promoting research and scaling up palliative care services.

The secretary directed that a detailed gap analysis be conducted across government medical colleges and district hospitals to formulate a time-bound action plan.

He also emphasised focused training and enhanced research initiatives at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Government Medical College Jammu and Government Medical College Srinagar in consultation with Tata Memorial Centre, for which a project monitoring unit has been tasked.

Highlighting the importance of public health in cancer prevention, he called for strengthening the Department of Preventive and Community Medicine to ensure effective screening and awareness programmes.

He also stressed expanding the existing MoU between Tata Memorial Hospital and Government Medical College, Jammu, and exploring similar collaborations across other institutions.

Officials said the proposed strategy is expected to significantly strengthen cancer care delivery in J-K through a coordinated, evidence-based and patient-centric approach.