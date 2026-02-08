J-K govt lagging in statehood restoration fight: Youth Congress president

Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) Indian Youth Congress president U B Chib on Sunday said the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir is not visible enough in the fight for restoration of statehood and protection of land and jobs in the union territory.

"Before the assembly elections (in 2024), we waged a fight for the restoration of the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir. Our land should remain protected, and government jobs should be reserved for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. We feel that the government is not very visible in this battle," Chib told reporters here.

The Youth Congress leader thanked the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress committee for continuously striving for statehood and for the special rights regarding jobs and land.

Chib also called for the removal of smart electricity metres in the UT, saying people were not in a condition to afford high electricity bills.

"Our appeal to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is that the smart metres should be removed as we promised the people before the elections.

"When the situation in Jammu and Kashmir improves, and people can afford it, you should definitely install the metres. This is a welfare government, and it should act for the welfare of the people," he added.

Chib said the Congress party will continue its struggle for the restoration of statehood while raising the problems of the people.

"The primary job of the Youth Congress is to raise the voice of the youth. We will stand against the BJP government (at the Centre) and Jammu and Kashmir government (in the UT) on these issues if need be," he said. PTI MIJ PRK PRK