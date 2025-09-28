J-K govt least interested in resolving reservation issue: PDP leader

Srinagar, Sep 28 (PTI) PDP MLA Waheed Para on Sunday said the Jammu and Kashmir government was least interested in resolving the reservation issue and the ruling party was "only trying to safeguard" its vote bank.

The existing reservation policy, enacted after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, provides only 30 per cent vacancies for general category candidates, who account for nearly 70 per cent of the population.

"CM @OmarAbdullah's Education & Social Welfare Minister, in a recent interview, said that the law department has raised queries on the reservation policy report and that the report will again be reviewed by the cabinet before going back to the law department. This is nothing but an attempt to deflect," Para said on X.

Para, who is the Peoples' Democratic Party legislator from Pulwama, said the fact remains that the matter can be resolved through a simple order by the Social Welfare Department.

"While our youngsters face a complete onslaught on their aspirations, the minister has full powers to rectify the policy, yet the govt seems least interested, only trying to safeguard pockets of their vote banks," he added.

The Omar Abdullah-led government in December last year constituted a cabinet sub-committee to examine the matter and look into the grievances projected by several sections of aspirants against the existing reservation rules.

After the sub-committee submitted its report in June this year, the cabinet sent it to the Law Department for examination. PTI SSB RHL