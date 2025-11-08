J-K govt mulls centralised digital platform to streamline recruitment rules

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government is considering the establishment of a single window digital system for framing and amending recruitment rules across all departments in the Union Territory, officials said on Saturday.

Satish Sharma, Minister of Administrative Reforms, Inspections (ARI) and Training, chaired a high-level meeting here to assess the proposal, a spokesperson said.

Sharma emphasised the importance of streamlining administrative procedures to ensure time-bound and transparent functioning of government departments.

He said the proposed digital platform would mark a major reform in recruitment, enabling uniform policy implementation and faster decision-making.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the ARI & Training Department for conceptualising the initiative and directed officers to expedite the design and roll out of the system in consultation with the General Administrative Department (GAD), Finance, Law, and the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), ensuring inter-departmental coordination and accountability at every stage.

"This digital reform will significantly reduce administrative delays, bring transparency, and ensure uniform implementation of recruitment policies across all departments. The Single Window System will not only enhance efficiency but also strengthen accountability through real-time monitoring and public accessibility," Sharma said.

He directed that the system be integrated with the existing E-Office framework, and capacity-building initiatives organised for departmental nodal officers to ensure effective implementation and a smooth transition.

The minister stressed the importance of introducing a public reference view allowing citizens and stakeholders to access approved recruitment rules online, reinforcing the government’s commitment to transparent and citizen-centric governance.

The new initiative will ensure uniform recruitment policy across all departments, substantial reduction in paperwork and file movement, enhanced transparency through online monitoring, quicker processing and filling of vacant posts, and improved coordination between departments and agencies, the spokesperson said.

Sharma said the single window digital system aims to replace the existing multi-tiered and paper-based process with a unified online mechanism.

According to the spokesperson, the system will include an online portal and dashboard, secure departmental logins with standardised digital templates for proposals, simultaneous online routing to ARI & Training, Finance, Law, GAD, and JKPSC.

It will also provide a centralised archive of all approved recruitment rules, amendments, and notifications, real-time updates through SMS or email, and escalation mechanisms for delays, real-time monitoring of pendency and performance indicators, strong data protection and audit mechanisms, and defined timelines for faster approvals.

Under the proposed model, the spokesperson said, intending departments will finalise and submit proposals within 30 days. ARI & Trainings, Finance, Law, GAD, JKPSC, and the standing committee will process cases within 10 days each, and final approval by the GAD will be ensured in a time-bound manner, he added.