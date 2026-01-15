J-K govt names nodal officer for safety of students in Iran; JKSA claims return begins Friday

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday appointed a nodal officer to coordinate with the Centre and diplomatic authorities for the safety and possible evacuation of residents and students from the Union Territory stranded in Iran amid the prevailing tension there.

In a related development, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) claimed that the first batch of students is likely to return to India on Friday.

According to a government order issued by the General Administration Department, Additional Resident Commissioner Anil Sharma has been designated as the officer for coordination and liaison in respect of residents and students of Jammu and Kashmir presently residing or studying in Iran.

The officer has been tasked with coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the government of India, the concerned Indian embassy and consular authorities, and other relevant agencies to facilitate information sharing, coordination and necessary interventions relating to the safety, welfare, travel facilitation and related matters of students from the Union Territory.

The appointment comes amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation in Iran following widespread protests and rising fears of further escalation, prompting concerns among families of Indian students, particularly those from Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said he spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the evolving situation in Iran and was assured that all necessary steps were being taken to safeguard the interests of students from Jammu and Kashmir caught in the turmoil.

India has already advised its nationals residing in Iran to leave the country by available means and avoid any further travel there.

Meanwhile, the JKSA said Iran has reopened its airspace to civilian traffic after a temporary closure, bringing a measure of relief to anxious students and their families. The association claimed that the first evacuation flight from Tehran to Delhi is scheduled to depart on Friday.

"All students have been duly registered, the Indian embassy has collected their personal details and passports, and the first batch has been informed to remain ready by 8 am," the JKSA said in a statement.

It further said students from Golestan University, along with a few students from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences, are likely to be part of the first evacuation batch.

The final passenger list is expected to be shared later on Thursday once confirmed by the authorities, it said.

The JKSA said it has been in touch with several Indian students, including those from Kashmir, studying in Shiraz, Arak and other cities in Iran, many of whom have booked tickets and are expected to arrive from Friday onwards, subject to clearances from the Iranian government and the prevailing security situation.

Parents of Kashmiri students have also appealed to the Centre to ensure the safe return of their children, with several concerned families gathering at the Press Enclave in Srinagar on Wednesday to seek immediate government intervention. PTI MHS SKL MHS KVK KVK