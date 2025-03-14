J-K govt notifies new road safety policy, aims to reduce road accidents by 50 pc by 2030

Jammu, March 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the Road Safety Policy 2025, focusing on multi-pronged measures, including setting up a state road safety council and an accountability mechanism to reduce road accidents and fatalities by 50 per cent by 2030.

Under the policy, the government will also implement a Non-Motorised Transport Policy for J&K to specifically recognise the rights of non-motorised road users.

"Aiming to prevent accidents and fatalities on roads, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has notified the Jammu and Kashmir Road Safety Policy 2025," an official spokesperson said.

In the new road safety policy, institutional arrangements have been strengthened by constituting the state road safety council, which will be headed by the minister in charge of transport, and a lead agency headed by an officer of the rank of Additional Transport Commissioner.

The notification states that the government envisions reducing road accidents and fatalities by 50 percent by 2030.

The government will ensure that best practices are incorporated and that accident prevention and reduction strategies are adopted on a large scale, it said.

District Rural Development Committees will conduct regular identification of accident-prone areas and black spots based on accident intensity and severity every six months, the policy said.

Corrective actions for the identified accident-prone areas and black spots will be taken within six months through proper planning, design, and construction techniques, it added.

The government will also establish an accountability mechanism for defaulting contractors and consultants responsible for poorly constructed and maintained roads, including a process for blacklisting them, it said.

The notification stated that development authorities have already been entrusted with the responsibility of creating more parking spaces.

"A parking policy will be notified to ensure that vehicle owners have parking space before purchasing a vehicle. Further, municipal and development authorities should charge for roadside parking, with charges increasing exponentially over time," it added.

To reduce pressure on roads, the government will adopt innovative measures to encourage the use of public transport instead of private vehicles.

The government will also bring into effect a non-motorised transport policy for J-K to specifically recognise the rights of non-motorised road users, it added.

As per the notification, road transport is the most effective mode of transportation in J-K, and the government recognizes that road safety demands an integrated and holistic approach to tackling road safety issues in the union territory.

Highlighting the need for a new road safety policy, the notification stated that there were over 22.66 lakh registered vehicles in J-K.

In 2022, 6,092 road accidents were reported in the Union Territory, resulting in 805 deaths, while in 2023, 6,298 accidents were reported, with 893 fatalities, it added.

"As per the data, 40 per cent of all accidents have occurred in the districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua," it pointed out.

An analysis of accident data shows that the number of accidents and the fatality rate need to be reduced, making it imperative to promote a preventive strategy for road safety, the notification said.

Keeping this data in view, the government reiterates its commitment to reducing road accidents and fatalities in J&K by 50 percent by 2030 in coordination with all stakeholders and government agencies.

It further stated that the government will create an effective institutional mechanism to strengthen road safety measures, besides providing the necessary support structure to enable each institution to play its role effectively.

The government will promote awareness regarding road safety among key decision-makers and government departments responsible for ensuring safer roads, it added.

This initiative will help plan and promote road safety by involving the Motor Vehicles Department, Traffic Police, and citizens through the effective use of print, electronic, and social media to raise awareness about road safety and highlight the consequences of road accidents.

Expressing satisfaction with the Road Safety Policy 2025, Transport Minister Satish Sharma asserted that the new policy will improve the quality of traffic enforcement in J-K in close coordination with the J-K Traffic Police and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD).

He said the government will ensure that enforcement agencies are adequately trained and equipped to carry out their functions more effectively and professionally. PTI AB ARD