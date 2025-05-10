J-K govt official, Army JCO among six killed in Pak shelling across Jammu region

Jammu, May 10 (PTI) Six persons, including a senior Jammu and Kashmir government official and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the army, were killed and over 20 others injured as intense mortar shelling and drone strikes by Pakistan hit the Jammu region on Saturday, officials said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the shelling affected residential localities here and also announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia relief for the next of the kin of each killed in the recent cross-border shelling, while police issued helpline numbers and asked people to stay away from debris of fallen UAVs.

Residents of Jammu city and other major towns of the division woke up to air raid sirens and deafening sounds of explosions around 5 am, while the border residents spent a sleepless night in the wake of intense shelling from across the border.

According to defence officials, Pakistan's blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continued along the western borders on Saturday.

"Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart all enemy designs," they said.

Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional District Development Commissioner, Rajouri, and his two staff members were seriously injured when an artillery shell hit his official residence in Rajouri town, the officials said.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College where Thapa succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Condoling Thapa's death, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, "Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J-K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district and attended the online meeting I chaired.

"Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace." Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, laid down his life when a Pakistani artillery shell exploded near his post in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch this morning, the officials said.

Two more persons -- two-year-old Aisha Noor and Mohd Shohib (35) -- were killed and three others were injured in Pakistani shelling near an industrial area in Rajouri town, the officials said.

According to the officials, a 55-year-old woman named Rashida Bi lost her life when a mortar shell hit her house at Kanghra-Galhutta village in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

Three more persons were also injured in intense shelling in Poonch and were evacuated to a hospital, they said, adding that a local journalist was injured in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri.

Zakir Hussain (45) was killed and two others, including a girl, were injured in Pakistani shelling in Kheri Keran village of Bantalab in the outskirts of Jammu, the officials said.

Four persons were injured when artillery shells and suspected drones hit some residential areas in Jammu, including Rehari and Roop Nagar in Jammu city.

"On May 9, from about 2100 hrs, Pakistan opened fire on BSF posts in Jammu sector without any provocation. BSF is responding in commensurate manner causing widespread damage to posts and assets of Pakistan Rangers along the International Border. Our resolve to protect India's sovereignty is unshaken,” BSF Jammu said in a post on X.

Majority of the shops in Jammu city and shelling hit areas remained closed in view of the tense situation.

The debris of Pakistani Kamikaze drones, intercepted and destroyed by the Indian Army’s Air Defence network in midair, were also found lying in open fields at several places including Bishnah and Parmandal in Jammu, drawing large number of people before the police rushed to the scene and confiscated the material.

Taking note of the incident, the police issued helpline numbers for the public and advised them not to touch or move around any suspicious material or fallen UAV.

A police spokesperson said the helpline numbers would remain active round-the-clock for the public to address any emergency, report of suspicious activity or seek any assistance.

"Citizens are requested to stay alert, report anything unusual and avoid spreading unverified information. Police is fully committed to maintaining peace and ensuring the security of all residents," a police spokesman said.

He said if any fallen UAV or any other suspicious object is noticed, stay away from the same till the police reaches the spot and secure the area.

"Any misadventure can be hazardous as the fallen or suspicious material may be bomb or any other fatal material," he said.

The spokesman also advised media channels, digital platforms and individuals to refrain from live coverage or real-time reporting of such sensitive incidents as it may endanger lives and may help the enemy inadvertently.

"All stakeholders are urged to exercise vigilance, sensitivity, and responsibility in coverage, upholding the highest standards in the service of the nation," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that had cross-border linkages. PTI COR/TAS AB SKL TAS HIG HIG