J-K govt orders repatriation of docs working in GMC Jammu, Srinagar in unauthorised manner

Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday ordered the repatriation of doctors unauthorisedly performing their duties in medical colleges of Jammu and Srinagar to their respective directorate of health services, an official order said.

The decision was taken in the interest of administration and patient care in peripheral areas which are facing a shortage of doctors.

The order said, "Doctors (consultants/medical Officers) borne on the establishment of Jammu & Kashmir Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Service, who do not possess super specialisation in any medical/surgical discipline and are presently continuing on deputation/tenure postings unauthorisedly, beyond the maximum prescribed period... are hereby repatriated forthwith to the concerned directorates." All such doctors shall be deemed to be relieved from the GMC, Jammu, and GMC, Srinagar, with immediate effect and non-compliance of orders shall be conveyed by the directorates concerned for disciplinary proceedings, said the order, issued by Secretary Health and Medical Education Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.

Furthermore, the principals/drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) of GMC, Jammu and GMC Srinagar shall in no case draw salary in respect of such repatriated doctors, it said.

"Failure to adhere to these instructions, in letter and spirit, shall be viewed seriously and shall be treated as a financial irregularity, inviting disciplinary action as per rules against the DDOs concerned," the order stated. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD