J-K govt relaxes terms of constituency development fund amid recent floods

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the guidelines for spending Constituency Development Fund by MLAs have been amended to give more freedom to the legislators in serving the people of their constituencies.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Abdullah said the caps on spending under various heads have been either relaxed or removed completely.

"We have identified areas with regard to CDF guidelines which can be improved.

"The ceiling under power development infrastructure has been removed. It was Rs 50 lakhs earlier. The ceiling of Rs 10 lakh for installation of solar panels has also been removed," he said.

Abdullah said the rules have been relaxed to allow the purchase of water tankers, school buses and vans.

"In view of the recent floods and hardships faced by affected families, the Government has granted a one-time relaxation permitting MLAs to utilise up to Rs 50 lakh from CDF for construction and repair of houses for calamity-affected families during current fiscal and 2026-27 financial year," he added.

Abdullah said the cap on spending 80 per cent of CDF funds to prevent lapse of funds has also been removed.

"Construction of temporary sheds due to calamities now permissible. Grant-in-aid to old age homes up to Rs 3 lakh and grant-in-aid for youth clubs up to Rs 3 lakh have been permitted," he added.

The CM informed the Assembly that the CDF guidelines have been amended to align them with public demands. PTI MIJ AMJ AMJ