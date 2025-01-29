J-K govt reshuffles bureaucracy, transfers 22 officers including seven deputy commissioners

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the transfer and posting of 22 officers including seven deputy commissioners, officials said.

According to an order issued by Commissioner-Secretary, General Administration Department, M Raju late on Friday, the move includes reshuffle of three additional chief secretaries and five commissioner-secretaries with immediate effect.

The postings of deputy commissioners involve four districts in the Kashmir Valley -- Kulgam, Anantnag, Budgam and Baramulla -- and three in the Jammu region -- Doda, Udhampur and Reasi.

As per the order, 1992-batch IAS officer Ashwani Kumar has been posted as financial commissioner (additional chief secretary), Power Development. He will also hold the additional charge of administrative secretary, Mining, till further orders.

IAS officer (1994 batch) Dr Ashish Chandra Verma has been posted as financial commissioner (additional chief secretary), Tourism, and will also hold additional charge of the agriculture production department, it said adding that Shailendra Kumar (1995 batch) has been appointed financial commissioner (additional chief secretary), Finance.

M Raju (2005 batch), Commissioner-Secretary, General Administration Department, will also hold the additional charge of administrative secretary, Health and Medical Education.

R Alice Vaz (2005 batch) has been posted as commissioner-secretary for Planning, Development and Monitoring, and will hold the additional charge of administrative secretary, Information, the order said.

Yasha Mudgal (2007 batch) has been posted as commissioner-secretary, Cooperatives, while Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has been posted as commissioner-secretary, Youth Services and Sports, it added.

Dr Piyush Singla (2012 batch), Secretary, Information Technology Department, will also hold the additional charge of administrative secretary, Public Grievances.

Among other postings, Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officer Babila Rakwal has been appointed commissioner-secretary, Science and Technology. Anjali Sehrawat (2013 batch) has been posted as mission director, Jal Jeevan Mission, while Nidhi Malik (2013 batch) has been appointed inspector general of registration, Jammu and Kashmir.

Owais Ahmed (2014 batch) has been posted as director, Skill Development, Jammu and Kashmir, and Dr Sagar D Dattatray (2014 batch) as director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir.

Among the new deputy commissioners, Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan (2016 batch) has been posted as deputy commissioner for Budgam; Kumar Abhishek (2016 batch) for Reasi; Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat (2017 batch) for Anantnag; Minga Sherpa (2017 batch) for Udhampur; Syed Fakhruddin Hamid (2017 batch) for Baramulla; Shahzad Alam (2019 batch) for Kulgam; and Krushen Lal for Doda.

Akriti Sagar (2016 batch) has been posted as managing director, National Health Mission, Jammu and Kashmir, while Harvinder Singh (2019 batch) has been transferred and posted as director, Employment, Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB AB ARB ARB