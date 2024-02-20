J-K govt restores provision of 'wait lists' in recruitment drives

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday announced the restoration of the "waiting list" provision for government recruitments in the Union territory.

According to an official spokesperson, the Administrative Council met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the day.

The council decided to restore the provisions for drawing up 'wait lists' in recruitment to public services and withdraw the amendments introduced in September last year to do away with the same, he said.

The spokesman said the decision will help in the timely filing up of vacancies, with additional benefits such as avoidance of delays in re-referral of vacancies, reduction of time consumed in subsequent selections, and allowing candidates to secure employment before attainment of upper-age limit. PTI TAS IJT IJT