J-K govt sets up ministerial panel on reservation rules

Jammu/Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday accorded sanction to the formation of a three-member cabinet sub committee to look into grievances against the present reservation policy in the union territory.

The sanction for the formation of the sub-committee was given through an order issued by the General Administration Department. According to the order, ministers Sakina Masood Itoo, Satish Sharma and Javed Rana will be the members of the sub committee.

The sub committee will submit its report to the council of ministers headed by chief minister Omar Abdullah.

The chief minister last month said the Cabinet sub-committee will be constituted to engage with all stakeholders on the issue of reservation in government jobs.

"A lot is being said about reservation. Our youth, especially those belonging to the open category, think they not getting their rights, but there are also those who have been brought into the reservation ambit who do not want any reduction in their rights.

"So, the Cabinet has decided to form a sub-committee, which will include three ministers, and the Cabinet has asked them to take a holistic view of the issue," he added.

Reservations have become a major issue in J-K following the Central government’s decision to add more communities to the reserved category and expand quotas in the UT over the past five years.

There are increasing objections to the Centre’s move to push the reservation quota to 70 percent in Jammu and Kashmir.

This follows recent announcements to introduce a separate 10 percent reservation for Paharis and other tribes and an enhancement of the OBC (Other Backward Classes) quota to 8 percent. PTI AB/MIJ DV DV