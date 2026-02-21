J-K govt shattered dreams of youth by outsourcing 23,000 jobs: LoP Sunil Sharma

Srinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government has "shattered" the dreams of unemployed youth in the Union territory by "outsourcing" around 23,000 jobs, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma said on Saturday.

The BJP leader asked the Omar Abdullah government to rollback the order or face the "wrath of the youth".

"The Abdullah government has outsourced, sold around 23,000 jobs instead of filling them through a transparent recruitment process. It has shattered the dreams of poor, unemployed youth. This is a huge betrayal with the youth of J-K," Sharma said here.

He was speaking to reporters after a mega joining event of the BJP at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here during which a number of political activists, including former members of the District Development Councils (DDCs).

He cited the government's response in the assembly that nearly 23,000 jobs were outsourced across the region in the past two years.

The J-K government, in a written reply to a question by MLA Handwara Sajad Lone, said a total of 22,886 positions were outsourced during the period.

"It is a decision which has shattered their (youths) dreams. I am warning the government to rollback this order, otherwise, you have to face the heat of the youth of J-K," he said.

The BJP will expose the government especially on the issue of providing employment, he added.

"The youth of Kashmir faced threat to life before and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave them security and safety. Modi gave the youth security, but the Abdullahs took away their jobs," he alleged.

Sharma claimed that the Abdullah and Mufti families have lied to the people about the BJP to keep them away from the the party.

"However, now people, the youth and political activists are getting inspired by the BJP and are joining the party. It proves that the BJP's acceptance is increasing in Kashmir and the two families, especially the Abdullah family is getting exposed," he said.

"The Abdullah family has lied to the people, fooled them, betrayed Kashmir and spilled blood and today when the people of Kashmir are questioning the Abdullah family, it is the BJP's biggest success," he added.

Asked about PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti questioning the Indo-US trade deal, Sharma said rather than questioning the National Conference government, Mufti was targeting Delhi.

"When Mufti should have talked about the youth of J-K, when she should have questioned the government here, she is questioning Delhi. Why don't you question the government here? You have four MLAs, people had voted you to sit in the opposition and question the NC government," he said.

The LoP alleged that the PDP was "friends" with the NC, "exposing their dual character".

"The people of Kashmir should trust the BJP and we will take both these families to task," he asserted. PTI SSB SKY SKY