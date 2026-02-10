J-K govt to leverage IWT abeyance to ensure long-term water security for Jammu: CM Abdullah

Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) Emphasising the need for a long-term water security plan for Jammu, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the government intends to fully utilise the current abeyance of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) to implement major water infrastructure projects for the region.

After several BJP legislators including Sham Lal Sharma raised the issue during Question Hour in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Abdullah said while efforts are on to revive defunct tubewells and other water sources, such steps are only short-term remedies and cannot meet Jammu's future water requirements.

"Sharma is right in saying that this is like covering a wound with a bandage," the chief minister said, stressing that planning must in view of the next 30 to 50 years, when traditional water sources are no longer sufficient.

He recalled that during the tenure of a previous National Conference (NC) and Congress coalition government, when Sharma was a minister, a proposal to supply water from the Chenab to Jammu city was initiated but could not go through due to restrictions under the IWT.

The project was forwarded to the Asian Development Fund through the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA), but approval was denied due to IWT-related constraints, the chief minister said.

He said the situation has now changed with the IWT currently in abeyance, allowing the government an opportunity to revisit and advance long-pending water projects.

"Our government is working closely with the Centre to take full benefit of this window," he said.

The chief minister informed the House that his government is working with Centre on two major projects -- the Tulbul Navigation Barrage on Jhelum river near Sopore in north Kashmir and lifting water from Chenab river in Akhnoor to provide water to Jammu city.

"We are hopeful of receiving approval for both the projects soon, after which work will begin," Abdullah said.