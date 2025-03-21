J-K govt to provide all support to victims of Anantnag fire, says minister

Srinagar, Mar 21 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government will provide all possible support to the victims of a devastating fire that gutted 22 houses in Anantnag district, Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo said on Friday.

Itoo, who also holds the health and medical education portfolio, visited Kadipora to express solidarity with the families affected by the fire.

She interacted with the victims, assessed their grievances and took stock of the relief measures, a spokesperson said.

While interacting with the affected families, the minister assured them of all possible government assistance.

"On the directions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, my team of MLAs are here to stand in solidarity with you. Our government will provide you all possible support and assistance to overcome this tragic loss," she said.

Itoo added that the chief minister was personally monitoring the relief measures and was in constant contact with the district administration to gather details about the incident.

"The tragic loss suffered by the fire-affected families is heart-wrenching and cannot be compensated for in words. But our government is with you shoulder to shoulder in this hour of distress and will ensure that all necessary aid and support reaches you without delay," she added.

The minister also urged the deputy commissioner to expedite the rehabilitation process.

She emphasised the need for immediate relief, including temporary shelter, food supplies and financial aid to help the victims rebuild their lives.

Itoo urged the district administration to conduct a thorough assessment of the damage and provide swift compensation to the affected families.

While addressing the concerns of locals and fire victims regarding the need for preventive measures to avert such incidents in the future, Itoo assured them that the government would look at the possibility of decongesting the locality, besides enhancing fire safety infrastructure.

Later, the minister chaired a meeting with senior district administration officials on the relief and rehabilitation measures, the spokesperson said.

The minister impressed upon the deputy commissioner to ensure temporary shelter facilities for these fire affected families.

She asked the district administration to arrange suitable bedding and other essentials for the victims.

The minister also issued directions for providing timber to the affected families on an immediate basis.

She urged the officials to keep a medical team available to deal with any kind of emergency.

Itoo directed health department officials to keep sufficient stock of medicines and other essential equipment.

Around 37 families were rendered homeless after the massive fire late on Thursday gutted more than 22 houses. PTI SSB SZM SZM