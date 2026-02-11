J-K govt to roll out comprehensive cancer control strategy, expand medica infrastructure

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced a comprehensive cancer control strategy, including infrastructure development, capacity building and partnerships.

Health and Education minister Sakina Itoo, while replying to a discussion on grants in the Assembly, said the administration is significantly expanding medical infrastructure, diagnostic services and emergency healthcare facilities across the Union Territory.

"The cancer control strategy will be rolled out in collaboration with NITI Aayog and the Indian Council of Medical Research," she said.

The minister said the focus will be managing the disease through strategic interventions and planning with reputed with reputed organisations such as the Tata Memorial Centre.

She also noted that a cervical cancer vaccination drive has been launched for girls aged 9 to 15 years as a preventive healthcare measure.

Emphasising that health, education and social welfare form the backbone of a strong society, Itoo said the government is committed to ensuring that development and welfare schemes reach every household.

She said these sectors are interconnected and directly impact the quality of life of citizens, noting that the budget provisions made by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reflect a commitment to strengthening these services despite financial constraints. "When health is weak, education suffers. When education fails, poverty grows. When social welfare collapses, dignity is lost," she remarked.

The minister informed the House that the government aims to improve healthcare at the grassroots level by upgrading clinics, increasing workforce and focusing on preventive care, maternal health and mental healthcare. On education, she said the investments are being made in teacher training and school infrastructure to ensure students from village gets equal opportunity.

Referring to reforms in the education sector, Itoo said the restoration of the academic session from March to November following demands from parents and students. The change, she said, contributed to improved results in winter zone examinations, with government schools recording pass percentage of 80 per cent in Class 10, 84 per cent in Class 12 and 83 per cent in Class 11.

On human resource management, the minister said 954 lecturer vacancies have been referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission, with the selection process is in its final stage. Besides, 727 non-teaching posts and 43 multi-tasking staff posts are slated for recruitment.

She added that 58 principals were promoted as in-charge Chief Education Officers and DIET principals during the last year and 258 senior lecturers were placed as in-charge principals between January 2025 and 2026.

Itoo detailed ongoing hospital projects, including 300-bed facilities at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, 250-bed facilities at Government Medical College Bemina, Srinagar, a 110-bed additional block at LD Hospital Srinagar, a 100-bed theatre block at SMHS Hospital Srinagar and a 30-bed Emergency Medical and Trauma block at GMC Srinagar.

To strengthening emergency response services, the minister said, 44 Advanced Life Support ambulances have been added, taking the total fleet under 102 and 108 services to 533. Specialised ambulances will also be deployed in border areas.

Highlighting achievements under the National TB Elimination Programme, the minister said 2,006 panchayats in the Union Territory have been declared TB free. To further bolster, 484 staff medical officers have been recruited through the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and Services Selection Board. PTI AB AKY